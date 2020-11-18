Saundra Calhoun's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Saundra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart website.