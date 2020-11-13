Saundra Noland's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Saundra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home website.