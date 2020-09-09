

Saundra Dennece (Rock) Rasband, loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, peacefully passed away in her sleep surrounded by her family on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a long battle with Chronic Pancreatitis. Mama was born June 25, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Sherman Phillip and Reta Robinson Rock, the sixth child of ten. She attended and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1967. She became a mother for the first time that year when she had her baby boy, Danny.



Mama attended Weber State College and it was here, she found her passion for archaeology and arrowhead hunting. She always talked about her times digging and how it was the most fun she ever had. During this time Mama also worked at Jefferson Elementary as a teacher's aide and thoroughly loved working with students and being an educator.



Mama had the voice of an angel and when she was younger, was the entertainment for all family gatherings. She could sing any song beautifully and did so many times, to her children and grandchildren.



Our mom could cook anything, and she was truly famous for her incredible spaghetti as well as her macaroni salad. Along with her amazing cooking skills, she could also sew anything and sew it by hand. She loved camping with our family at our spot by the river when she was well enough to go. She loved being warm (heat pad and electric blanket), turquoise jewelry, and pearls.



Her taste in music was impeccable and she loved Juice Newton, Janice Joplin, Linda Ronstadt, Crystal Gayle, Brooks and Dunn, Toby Keith, Eddy Raven, Exile, Simon and Garfunkel and Martina McBride to name a few. She loved westerns, Lifetime movies and the Hallmark Murder and Mystery Channel. Most of all, Mama fiercely loved her family. She was truly devoted to all her children and grandchildren. She made sure we never went without and were always taken care of. She was gentle, kind, sassy at times, smart, and talented. She was beautiful inside and out. She was our mentor, our best friend. She was our rock.



Mama is survived by three sons, one daughter and two stepsons, Gene (Lori) Bills, Jason (Ashley) Bills, Rocky (Heidi) Bills, Tiffany (Jarod) Tuck, John (Melinda) Rasband and Shane (Stephanie) Rasband. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, Alex, Garrett, Gabby, Ashton, Kelsey, Christian, Carter, Haley, Lincoln, Dakota, Noah, Hayden, Jonah, Logan, Wyatt, and Everett and one great-granddaughter, AshLynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, three brothers, Terry Rock, Craig Rock, Kevin Rock; one sister, Geraldine Hoskins; Brent Bills, Azer Bills and her baby boy who she has missed for 52 years, Danny Henstra. We know her reunion with all those who have gone before her was a beautiful one.



Funeral services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday, September 13th from 6 to 8 p.m., and Monday, September 14th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah.



The family would like to thank all those that have been supportive of our Mama and our family during these last six years as she battled such a painful disease. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Mama, we miss you so much but know that you are finally free of the incredible physical pain you've endured for over six years. Having you for as long as we were able to, was such a blessing, a gift.



Until we meet again, we will always love you.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.