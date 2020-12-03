Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Saundra Weaver
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1939
DIED
December 3, 2020
Saundra Weaver's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home in Westfield, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Saundra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home
582 Springfield Ave., Westfield, New Jersey 07090
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.