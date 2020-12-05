Menu
1950 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1950
DIED
April 5, 2020
Schofield Hemingway's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, April 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marion Funeral Home in Marion, SC .

Published by Marion Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Marion Funeral Home
