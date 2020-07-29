Age 58, of West Mifflin, passed away suddenly on Monday July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Terry (Pruchnitzky) Albert for 22 years. Loving father of T.J. of Monroeville, Tim (Krystle) of Las Vegas, and Todd (Rachel) of Munhall. Cherished grandfather of Lilah, Myles, and Malcolm. Son of Jackie and the late Ted Albert. Stepson of Edwin. Brother of Glenn (Diana) Albert of Florida, and Randy and (Tracy) of South Park. Son in law of Don and Sis Pruchnitzky. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Scott was a produce manager for Giant Eagle for 40 years in various stores in the Pittsburgh area. He enjoyed bowling for the G.C.U. League, in Homestead. Scott enjoyed listening to music and was a big fan of all the Pittsburgh sport teams. As per Scott's request, there will not be a viewing or a service. Arrangements by the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.