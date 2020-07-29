Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Scott R. Albert
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1961
DIED
July 27, 2020
Age 58, of West Mifflin, passed away suddenly on Monday July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Terry (Pruchnitzky) Albert for 22 years. Loving father of T.J. of Monroeville, Tim (Krystle) of Las Vegas, and Todd (Rachel) of Munhall. Cherished grandfather of Lilah, Myles, and Malcolm. Son of Jackie and the late Ted Albert. Stepson of Edwin. Brother of Glenn (Diana) Albert of Florida, and Randy and (Tracy) of South Park. Son in law of Don and Sis Pruchnitzky. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Scott was a produce manager for Giant Eagle for 40 years in various stores in the Pittsburgh area. He enjoyed bowling for the G.C.U. League, in Homestead. Scott enjoyed listening to music and was a big fan of all the Pittsburgh sport teams. As per Scott's request, there will not be a viewing or a service. Arrangements by the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.