Scott Anderson
1964 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1964
DIED
December 4, 2020
Scott Anderson's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights in Harker Heights, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights website.

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Pit Stop
14595 Fm 439, Belton, Texas 76513
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights
