Scott Boger
1970 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1970
DIED
November 28, 2020
Scott Boger's passing at the age of 50 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street, Auburn, IN 46706
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Indiana 46706
Dec
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street, Auburn, IN 46706
Funeral services provided by:
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
You left us too early in your life. While you were here, you tried to always have kind or loving words for everyone. Your heart was so big, and it didn't go un-noticed. Before we know it, we will see each other again on the other side. RIP Scott! You deserve it after the last couple of years and what you've been thru!!!
Yvonda Robinett
Family
December 1, 2020