Scott Brant
1971 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1971
DIED
November 10, 2020
Scott Brant's passing at the age of 49 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Norton-Eastman Funeral Home
370 South Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
