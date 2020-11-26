Scott Davison's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blanchard Family Funeral Home in Fairbanks, AK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Scott in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blanchard Family Funeral Home website.
Published by Blanchard Family Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
