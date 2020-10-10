Scott Devin Kershaw, 34, born August 4th 1986, in Ogden, Utah Left this world for a much better one October 2nd, 2020.



He was living with his family, Dave and Tammy Brooke, in Hooper, Utah.



Scotty was raised by Gay and Junius Kershaw until the age of 14 when he joined the Brooke Family. Scotty completed his schooling at Clearfield High School and as an Adult attended Turn Community Services Day program.



Scotty loved his friends at TURN. For 12 years he was surrounded by people who cared for him, provided activities and friendships all while supporting his needs. The Brooke family is very grateful for all the TURN staff for their faithful, loving care of Scotty.



Scott's interests included: Trucks, the bigger the better, tractors, motorcycles, music, animals big and small, Disney movies, rodeo's, his Dad's power tools, lawnmowers, and all flavors of ice-cream. Scott was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later day saints and he loved his calling of greeter.



Scott was an angel among us and all who knew him was blessed by his sweet smile. With Scotty there was no such thing as a stranger; only friends he had not yet met.



Scott is enjoying his reunion with Gay and Junius Kershaw and is survived by Sheila Kershaw, Dave (PaPa) and Verla Brooke, David and Tammy Brooke, David, Kira, Stacie, Autumn, Jenny, Elizabeth, and Quinn Brooke.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.