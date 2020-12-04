Menu
Scott Perna
1970 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1970
DIED
November 30, 2020
Scott Perna's passing at the age of 50 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home in Williamstown, NJ .

Published by Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Dec
5
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Inc.
420 South Main St., Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Funeral services provided by:
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
