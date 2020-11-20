Scott Russell



1967 - 2020



Scott William (Scotty) Russell passed away November 10, 2020.

He was born to William Scott Russell and Valerie Brown on June 16, 1967.

He married Susan Bouy, and they had two wonderful boys together. They later divorced.



He later married his true love and soulmate, Gina Whitaker Russell with whom he had the best years of his life.

Scotty graduated from Roy High School. He was a born salesman. Legendary in his field, he sold jewelry, cars, RV's, and real estate. He also spent some time in the mortgage and title business where he met his beloved Gina.



Scotty loved the outdoors more than most– snowmobiling, skiing, hiking with his dog Mokie, kayaking, paddle boarding, camping, and spending time at the cabin. He never said no when it came to the outdoors.

Scotty never met a stranger. You couldn't go anywhere without Scotty running into someone he knew. People wanted to spend time with him because it was always going to be fun. He had many friends and he made each one feel special.



Scotty always gave 110 percent with every aspect of his life. He always saw the glass half full and believed in the best of people, no matter their faults. He always appreciated the little things and made each person feel like they had the spotlight.



Scotty loved his big sister Christina Russell Burak very much, both their laughs filled the room and were contagious to everyone around.



Scotty is survived by his adored sons, Scott (Petra) and Trevor (Jordan) and their children Liam, Olivia, and Kinley; his sister Christina Russell Burak, nieces Natasha, McKenzie, Holly, Cambria, Larkyn, and nephew Arlo. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all thought the world of him. He was preceded in death by his father and grandson, Korben Russell.



His passing sent ripples around the world that changed the lives of many. Those ripples, through time will reflect all the wonderful things in his life and will continue to shape the future for generations to come.



His dear family and friends miss him more than words could ever express. His two boys, Scott and Trevor, which he loved dearly, will miss him beyond belief. Whenever the wind blows, whenever the sun shines, when the stranger down the road smiles and waves, we will be thinking of you. Know that you are loved Scotty and will be loved for the rest of time and beyond.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Scotty's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. Cremation occurred under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.





