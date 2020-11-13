Menu
Scott Simpson
1972 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1972
DIED
November 8, 2020
Scott Simpson's passing at the age of 48 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Layton's Home For Funerals in Forked River, NJ .

Published by Layton's Home For Funerals on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Layton's Home For Funerals
250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, New Jersey 08731
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, Jersey 08562
Funeral services provided by:
Layton's Home For Funerals
