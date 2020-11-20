Scott Sutton's passing at the age of 58 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Scott in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.
Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 20, 2020.
