Scott Vafiades
1954 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1954
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Wounded Warrior Project
Scott Vafiades's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
