Scotty Daves
1963 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1963
DIED
December 4, 2020
Scotty Daves's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce, GA .

Published by Ivie Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 S. Elm Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 S. Elm Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529
Funeral services provided by:
Ivie Funeral Home
