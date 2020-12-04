Menu
Scotty Whitaker
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1948
DIED
November 16, 2020
Scotty Whitaker's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fayetteville Cremation Services in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Scotty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fayetteville Cremation Services website.

Published by Fayetteville Cremation Services on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Fayetteville Cremation Services
