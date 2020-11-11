Menu
Sean Damiano
1991 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1991
DIED
November 4, 2020
Sean Damiano's passing at the age of 29 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
Nov
14
Service
11:30a.m.
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL 60098
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
anna rachford
November 11, 2020