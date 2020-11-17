Menu
Sean Klein
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1970
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
Sean Klein's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cotner Funeral Home in Reynoldsburg, OH .

Published by Cotner Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068
Funeral services provided by:
Cotner Funeral Home
