Sera Mann
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1948
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Sera Mann's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Piper Funeral Home website.

Published by Piper Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple St, St. Marys, Kansas 66536
