Sera Vukialau
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1963
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sera Vukialau's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service in Ronan, MT .

Published by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship
207 Eisenhower St. SW, Ronan, Montana 59864
Funeral services provided by:
Shrider-Thompson Funeral Service
