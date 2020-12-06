Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Seth Reid
1997 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1997
DIED
October 4, 2020
Seth Reid's passing at the age of 23 on Sunday, October 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Seth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Oct
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.