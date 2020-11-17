Menu
Sfc Burch
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1927
DIED
November 14, 2020
Sfc Burch's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery
8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft. Bragg, North Carolina 28310
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
