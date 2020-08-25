Menu
Shae Lynn Sheppick
2000 - 2020
BORN
November 12, 2000
DIED
August 20, 2020
The last thing we thought we would ever have to do is say goodbye to our beloved Shae. It's too soon, too painful and wrong in so many ways and yet...here we are.

Shae came into this world on a snowy November night just two minutes ahead of her twin sister and often reminded us that she was the oldest.

Shae was a beautiful young woman inside and out, she was our free spirit who never stopped searching for her perfect place in this world. She was a talented artist and devoted friend to many. She loved her music, cherished her numerous animals and dreamed of working in the veterinary field after graduating from Connections Academy in 2019. She shared an unbreakable bond and deep love for her twin sister Satori who was always her biggest fan, confidant and was so hopeful and proud of her for the path we hoped she was on. Losing Shae is a deeply profound loss for Satori.

Shae leaves behind a heartbroken family who loved her beyond measure. Her mother Amber Sheppick, sister Satori Lee Sheppick, her grandparents Roger "Papa" and Shirlee "Baba" Nichols, Jan Sheppick and her favorite uncle Gary Shaun Nichols "Uncle G", as well as numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Shaun T. Sheppick in 2004, her grandfather Gary Sheppick and her cousin Cole in 2019.

If you would like to do something in Shae's memory please talk to your friends and children about the dangers of drug use. Support the local chapter of NAMI or donate to the Utah Humane Society in her name.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for close friends and family. Cremation services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Baby I Love you, but if you wanna leave take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there, but just remember there's a lot of bad, and beware, beware, oh baby it's a wild world, it's hard to get by just upon a smile. Oh baby baby, it's a wild world, and I'll always remember you like a child, girl. (Cat Stevens 1970)

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.