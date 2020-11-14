Menu
Shane Powers
1987 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1987
DIED
November 7, 2020
Shane Powers's passing at the age of 33 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel in Idabel, OK .

Published by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
White Family Funeral Home
3 NE 3rd Street, Idabel, Oklahoma 74745
Funeral services provided by:
White Family Funeral Home - Idabel
