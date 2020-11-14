Shane Powers's passing at the age of 33 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel in Idabel, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shane in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Family Funeral Home - Idabel website.
Published by White Family Funeral Home - Idabel on Nov. 14, 2020.
