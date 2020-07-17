Menu
Shanna Norton
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1939
DIED
July 15, 2020
Shanna Norton, 80, passed away on July 15, 2020.

She was born December 24, 1939, to Norman F. and Luscil Peterson in Ogden, Utah.

Shanna married William Norton April 1958 in Ogden, Utah.

Shanna is survived by her husband Glenn, daughter Debbie (Bruce), two grandchildren; Linzie and Eric, and two brothers; Kenny and Bruce.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, her son Kelly, and one grandson Brandin.

A viewing will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.

Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to Viewing and Funeral service.

Interment at Roy City Cemetery.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
20
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
Jul
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
