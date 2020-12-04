Menu
Shannon Jeter
1980 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1980
DIED
November 30, 2020
Shannon Jeter's passing at the age of 40 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
930 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
502 S. Morgan Daniel Avenue, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
