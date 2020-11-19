Menu
Shannon McMillian
1975 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1975
DIED
November 17, 2020
Shannon McMillian's passing at the age of 45 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Inman Funeral Home in Tabor City, NC .

Published by Inman Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Nov
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel
300 East 5th, Tabor City, North Carolina 28463
Funeral services provided by:
Inman Funeral Home
