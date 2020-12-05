Menu
Sharlene Haimbaugh
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1936
DIED
October 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Sharlene Haimbaugh's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Odd Fellows Cemetery
620 W. 3rd Street, Rochester, Indiana 46975
