Sharlene Haimbaugh's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharlene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home website.
Published by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
