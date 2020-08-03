Sharon Ann Adams



Our beloved mother, grandmother (grammy, nana) and friend passed away on July 29th, 2020 in Layton, Utah surrounded by her loving family.





Sharon was born on March 17, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed and Marie Richardson. Sharon married the love of her life, Ronald Dean Adams, on November 2nd, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had two kids together that meant the world to them. Sharon was a loving wife, homemaker, bottle washer, cook and kid raiser. She had several different jobs: secretary, phone operator, rose trimmer and worked along side her husband through it all. Sharon enjoyed cooking, crafting, gardening and everything that had to do with her family.



Surviving are her 2 children; son, Troy; and daughter, Tiffany (Jason) Walker; six grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.





Special thanks to those special friends, you know who you are!





An open house will be held Saturday, August 15th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the home of her daughter located at 1179 East 1200 North, Layton, Utah, 84040.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.