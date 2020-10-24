Sharon Alexander died October 21, 2020. She was born February 19, 1941, in Heyburn, Idaho to Elmer Stevens and Leah (Moon) Heiner. She married Alden Lynn Alexander on November 8, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are the parents of seven children, grandparents of 24 grandchildren, and great-grandparents of 7 great-grandchildren. Sharon loved being a mother and grandmother most of all. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a dedicated temple worker. Sharon and Lynn were able to serve two missions as a couple, one to Cape Town, South Africa and the other to Chicago, Illinois.



She is survived by her children and their families. Stephanie (Chris) Wheeler of N. Hollywood, CA and their 3 children; Gerald Alexander of Paul, ID and his 6 children and 7 grandchildren; Amy Alexander of Kaysville, UT; Brian (Angela) Alexander of Frederick, CO and their 4 children; David (Marna) Alexander of Boulder, CO and their 6 children; Todd (Heather) Alexander of Roy, UT and their 5 children; and Lauri Alexander of N. Hollywood, CA.



Funeral services will be on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel located at 500 S. Main Street, Kaysville, UT 84037. A live stream of the funeral on Monday can be accessed via this link: https://youtu.be/Fz4tJMDjtRA A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary located at 1941 N. Main Street Farmington, UT 84025. Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.