Sharon Briggs-Hostler's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fielding Funeral Home website.
Published by Fielding Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
