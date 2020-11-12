Sharon Chojnicki's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services in Brecksville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services website.