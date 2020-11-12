Menu
Sharon Chojnicki
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1941
DIED
November 6, 2020
Sharon Chojnicki's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services in Brecksville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services website.

Published by Nosek-McCreery Funeral, Cremation & Green Services on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
In loving memory Sharon will be missed. We were great friends and worked together at Vita-Mix for years. We had many fun times together.
Janis Borkowski
Friend
November 11, 2020
Whitey,

My condolences to you on the passing of Sharon. My hope is that you will be surrounded by family and those close to you and Sharon as you travel through these difficult times. Rest assured my prayers will include not only your wife, but everyone else who was touched by her presence, especially those she loved the most!
CHUCK PALSA
Friend
November 10, 2020