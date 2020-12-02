Menu
Sharon Elliott
1971 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1971
DIED
November 27, 2020
Sharon Elliott's passing at the age of 49 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur, AL .

Published by Reynolds Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Reynolds Funeral Home
103 13th Ave NW, Decatur, Alabama 35601
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Funeral Home
