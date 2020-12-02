Menu
Sharon Figlewski
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1947
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Postal Service
Sharon Figlewski's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Memorial Funeral Home in North Haven, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Washington Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue, North Haven, CT 06473
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Ave., North Haven, Connecticut
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
