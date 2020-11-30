Menu
Sharon Fountain
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1957
DIED
November 21, 2020
Sharon Fountain's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN in Dublin, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN website.

Published by Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rentz City Cemetery
1011 Bates Avenue, Rentz, Georgia 31075
Funeral services provided by:
Townsend Brothers Funeral Home - DUBLIN
