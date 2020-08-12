Sharon Cutler Garner



Hooper – Sharon Cutler Garner earned her wings as she passed from this earth into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday August 8, 2020 from metastatic breast cancer / respiratory failure.



She was born on August 4, 1949, a daughter of Deran and Marva (Stone) Cutler.



She Married Bert Arvil Garner on January 4, 1969 in South Weber Utah. They were married for 24 years until Bert's passing in 1993. They had 3 Children together: Eleana Wolfe, Justin Garner & Jennifer Kehr.



She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her marriage to Bert was later solemnized in the LDS Temple.



She loved going fishing, camping, hiking, riding bikes, spending time with family, turning up the music and dancing in the front room. She loved to crochet which she learned how to do from her mother. She also loved to shop online where she purchased many gifts and treasures.



Surviving is her daughter Heidi Harrison, daughter, Eleana (John) Wolfe, son, Justin Garner and daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Kehr. She has 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She has 9 siblings.



She was proceeded in death by her father, mother, 2 siblings 1 daughter-in-law and 1 grandchild.



We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and CNA's that took great care of her at the Ogden Regional Medical Center. We would also like to send an extra special thanks to her oncologist Dr. Hansen and his staff, whom she dearly loved.



Viewing will be held Thursday August 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday August 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary in Roy.



Funeral services will be held Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary in Roy.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.