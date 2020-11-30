Menu
Sharon Geiges
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1956
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warriors
Sharon Geiges's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Volpe Funeral Home in Norristown, PA .

Published by Volpe Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
St. Eleanor's
647 Locust St, Collegeville, Pennsylvania 19426
