Sharon Gibson
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1943
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sharon Gibson's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home - Fairfax in Fairfax, OK .

Published by Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home - Fairfax on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Osage Baptist Church
236 S. Main St, Fairfax, Oklahoma 74637
Funeral services provided by:
Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home - Fairfax
