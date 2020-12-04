Menu
Sharon Graham
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1953
DIED
December 2, 2020
Sharon Graham's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ascension Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA .

Published by Ascension Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street, Gonzales, LA 70737
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street, Gonzales, LA 70737
Dec
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street, Gonzales, LA 70737
