Of Scott Township, passed away peacefully in her home on August 4, 2020, at the age of 73. After raising two children, Sharon had a career as an accountant, received her Doctorate in Accounting at the University of Pittsburgh, was an Assistant Professor of Accounting at the University of Wisconsin for 5 years, and was an Associate Professor of Accounting at Duquesne University for 20 years until her retirement in 2014. Sharon is the daughter of Arline Youngdahl Green and the late Earl Green. She is survived by her mother, Arline; a sister, Linda Green; a daughter, Lisa (William) Benincosa; a son, Joseph (Heather) Bufagna; five grandchildren, Trey and Alyssa Benincosa, Antonio, Angelina and Dominico Bufagna; and her best friend and loving husband of 31 years, Jim Weber. According to her wishes, there will be no public services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to your favorite charity
in Sharon's memory. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412 531 4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
