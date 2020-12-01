Sharon Hargreaves's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.
Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
