Sharon Hartley Johns
November 7, 1943 ~ June 29, 2020
Sharon Hartley Johns passed away on June 29, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was an identical twin born to Lynn C. and Phyllis Lindgren Hartley on November 7, 1943 in Ogden, Utah. She was raised in Washington Terrace, Utah and attended Washington Terrace Elementary, South Ogden Junior High, Weber and Bonneville High Schools.
On August 8, 1964 she married the love of her life, Warren L Johns. From 1972 to 1979 they lived in Southern California, 1979 to 1994 in Layton, Utah, 1994 to 2016 in Sammamish, Washington before returning home to South Ogden, Utah in 2016.
Family was everything to Sharon and she had an open door policy for family and friends, wherever they lived. Sharon loved traveling to Disneyland with her twin sister Karen and their grandchildren. She cherished trips to Las Vegas annually with her mom and sisters to celebrate life.
For the last four years it gave her joy entertaining family and friends for holiday celebrations, BBQs, pool parties and there was a standing invitation for Sunday dinner. Sharon is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Warren; daughters, Jodi Dale and Molly (Todd) Eckert; sons, Greg L (Candace) Johns and Mark L (Shannon) Johns; and grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Hunter, Andrew, Matthew, Jack, Nina, and Kora. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen (Scott) Van Leeuwen and Kaye (Randy) Moore; and sisters-in-law, Sue Hartley, Carole (Gordon) Haun and brother-in-law, Bryce Johns. Sharon leaves behind numerous other family members and friends. Once you became a friend of Sharon, you were considered family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lynn and Scott Hartley; in-laws, Mary and LeGrand Johns; and brother-in-law, Gordon Johns.
Sharon loves butterflies. To her they represent new life. Every time you see a butterfly she wants you to remember she is always with you.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
The family would like to extend gratitude to the many caretakers and hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.