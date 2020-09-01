Menu
Sharon Diane Laser
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1950
DIED
August 26, 2020
Sharon Laser, born on September 13, 1950, passed away on the morning of August 26, 2020, in her home in Centerville, Utah.
She is survived by her husband Theodore John Laser (John), to whom she was sealed with at the Ogden, Utah Latter Day Saint temple on July 26,1977. She is also survived by her four sons: Charles, Theodore John III (Ted), Robert and Joseph.

Sharon was born in Seattle, Washington to John and Dolores Lingenfelter, and lived her life helping others in many capacities. She was well respected by people in her neighborhood, and loved by many friends and family members. She rarely turned people down when help was needed, and that help included a range of things from providing gifts to families for Christmas to buying lemonade and donuts in helping kids earn a little money.

A viewing is to be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary Bountiful and 11-11:45 at Russon Mortuary Farmington, September 3rd, with the funeral following at 12:00 am.
Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com. Services will be streamed live on the Russon Mortuary Facebook page.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
2
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Sep
3
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Sep
3
Funeral
12:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Funeral services provided by:
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
