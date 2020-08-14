Age 68, formerly of Shaler passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loving mother of Adam (wife, Rachael) Love and Julie (husband, David Wielechowski) Love; adored grandmother of Brooklyn and Kaylee Love; sister of Cindy Cable, Keith Cable, and Patti Colligan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Natalie Cable and brother, Richard Cable. Sharon had a lifetime career in accounts payable and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church. She loved taking walks, enjoyed reading books, and loved spending time with her family. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday 9-11 AM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private memorial service will follow the Wednesday visitation at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or Presbyterian Senior Care at www.srcare.org.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.