Sharon Lynn Love
DIED
August 12, 2020
Age 68, formerly of Shaler passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loving mother of Adam (wife, Rachael) Love and Julie (husband, David Wielechowski) Love; adored grandmother of Brooklyn and Kaylee Love; sister of Cindy Cable, Keith Cable, and Patti Colligan; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Natalie Cable and brother, Richard Cable. Sharon had a lifetime career in accounts payable and was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church. She loved taking walks, enjoyed reading books, and loved spending time with her family. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8 PM and Wednesday 9-11 AM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private memorial service will follow the Wednesday visitation at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or Presbyterian Senior Care at www.srcare.org.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Aug
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Aug
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
