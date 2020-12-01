Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sharon Michaels
1953 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1953
DIED
November 23, 2020
Sharon Michaels's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home in Webster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mooreland Cemetery
261 Richards Ave., Paxton, Massachusetts 01612
Funeral services provided by:
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.