Sharon Miller
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1943
DIED
November 14, 2020
Sharon Miller's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. in McDonald, PA .

Published by Nation Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
210 Front Street, Midway, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
