Sharon Papillon
1956 - 2020
BORN
April 29, 1956
DIED
February 29, 2020
Sharon Papillon's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. in South Lawrence, MA .

Published by Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Relief's In
1 Market Street, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01843
Funeral services provided by:
Diaz-Healy Funeral Home, Inc.
