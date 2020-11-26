Menu
Sharon Petzold
1968 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1968
DIED
November 21, 2020
Sharon Petzold's passing at the age of 52 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Wake
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 NJ 35, Wall, New Jersey 07719
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:45a.m.
Monmouth Memorial Park
4201 State Route 33, Tinton Falls, New Jersey 07753
Funeral services provided by:
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
